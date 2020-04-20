Anzac Day commemorations go virtual

Last Post Ceremony in 2018. Photo: AWM

ANZAC Day commemorations are still going ahead, but they’ll look a little different.

On Anzac Day, April 25, soldieron.org.au will be hosting a virtual commemoration service, which will incorporate traditional elements, as well as some modern music to acknowledge and pay tribute to veterans, past and present. 

Soldier On CEO Ivan Slavich says this year, it’s even more crucial to show support for veterans.

“This year, more than ever, Australians should unite and honour veterans past and present, thank them for their service and acknowledge the sacrifices that veterans and their families often make, in order to serve our country,” he says.

“The way Australians can participate in Anzac Day services this year is very different to previous years. But staying home and adhering to social distancing regulations, doesn’t mean we can’t stand united as a nation. For example, by standing on your driveway at Dawn to pay your respects, or by showing support for veterans on social media, or in your own way at home, to thank those who have served, or are currently serving Australia.” 

More information at the online service at soldieron.org.au 

