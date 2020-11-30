Arts minister announces grant money recipients

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOURTEEN local artists or arts-based organisations were awarded grant money today (November 30) as part of the government’s second round of its arts activities funding.

Arts Minister Tara Cheyne announced the grants, which range from $5000 to $50,000, with 14 Canberra artists and organisations receiving a total of about $325,000.

The round two recipients include:

Art Monthly , a visual art magazine, has been granted $10,900 to mentor, publish and promote ACT writers and artists through a new fellowship program.

, a visual art magazine, has been granted $10,900 to mentor, publish and promote ACT writers and artists through a new fellowship program. Pianist, composer, song writer and composer Michael Dooley has been given $16,130 to produce a recording of a contemporary choral work.

has been given $16,130 to produce a recording of a contemporary choral work. Glass artist Mel Douglas has been granted $20,000 to develop a new body of glass work for international solo exhibition at Traver Gallery in the US.

has been granted $20,000 to develop a new body of glass work for international solo exhibition at Traver Gallery in the US. Yen Eriksen has been given $22,431 to create season two of the literary podcast, “Margin Notes”.

has been given $22,431 to create season two of the literary podcast, “Margin Notes”. Writer Sonja Kama was given $21,000 to assist with publishing “Capital mums: The untold stories of multicultural motherhood in Canberra”.

was given $21,000 to assist with publishing “Capital mums: The untold stories of multicultural motherhood in Canberra”. Artist Jenni Kemarre Martiniello will receive $9544 to research traditional Aboriginal fish nets in institutional collections for new body of work.

will receive $9544 to research traditional Aboriginal fish nets in institutional collections for new body of work. Dancer Liz Lea was granted $14,474 for audio description training and professional development.

was granted $14,474 for audio description training and professional development. Artist and performer Megan Munro was given $15,715 for a production of a LGBTIQA variety show, featuring people living with a disability and queer cast and crew.

was given $15,715 for a production of a LGBTIQA variety show, featuring people living with a disability and queer cast and crew. Hip-hop artists Kojo Owusu-Ansah , aka Citizen Kay , has been granted $38,900 for a collaborative recording project, bridging Canberra and Ghana.

, aka , has been granted $38,900 for a collaborative recording project, bridging Canberra and Ghana. Author and playwright Maura Pierlot will be given $39,775 to produce a digital adaptation of original theatre work titled, “Fragments”.

will be given $39,775 to produce a digital adaptation of original theatre work titled, “Fragments”. Glass artist Kirstie Rea gets $23,000 to support a major retrospective exhibition at Toyama Glass Art Museum, Japan.

gets $23,000 to support a major retrospective exhibition at Toyama Glass Art Museum, Japan. Dancer Rachel Reid will be given $19,545 to undertake creative development and mentorship for “Exotic Hypnotica”.

will be given $19,545 to undertake creative development and mentorship for “Exotic Hypnotica”. Dancer Eliza Sanders will be granted $50,000 for final creative development of contemporary performance work “That Was Friday”.

will be granted $50,000 for final creative development of contemporary performance work “That Was Friday”. Sullivan’s Trail, a public and history project developed to engage the community with waterways, will be granted $23,260 to support creative public activation and awareness along Sullivan’s Creek.

Another round of arts activities will open tomorrow (December 1), and will again give grants of $5000 to $50,000, worth $325,000 all up, to local artists.

Artists are encouraged to discuss their application with artsACT here or at 6207 2384 before submitting.