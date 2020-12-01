Artsday / ANU exhibits its collection highlights

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ANU Drill Hall Gallery is exhibiting highlights from the ANU art collection, to be officially launched by director Terence Maloon at 6pm, Thursday, December 3, after which it’ll 10am–5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until December 20. The collection comprises more than 3000 works. It includes recent philanthropic gifts and acquisitions, newly restored works and major paintings by senior indigenous women of law. ANU alumnae staff and students featured in this show include Dionisia Salas, Sheida Sabetraftar, Vivienne Binns and Ruth Waller, among others. Bookings essential here.

THE Drill Hall will also hold a panel discussion with Salas, Waller and Kate Warren in conversation with artist and Drill Hall outreach coordinator Anne-Marie Jean, 4pm, Friday, December 4. Bookings essential here.

LAKESPEARE & Co actors Katerina Smalley, Lexi Sekuless and David Pearson are performing selections from work by Stephen Sondheim and “Rockspeare Richard III” musical composer Jay Cameron, “peppered”, they say, with sonnets from Shakespeare. Cameron moved to Australia from Scotland and this will be his debut Australian performance. “Songs & Sonnets over Dinner”, Typica Cafe Manuka, 6.30pm-8.30pm, Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 12. Bookings here.

STRATHNAIRN Arts is hosting the first exhibition of Lily Sharrock, one of the 2019 recipients of the Audrey Fagan Young Woman’s Enrichment Grant. The 16-year-old Kingsford Smith High School student from Scullin rarely lets her severe cerebral palsy stand in her way of loving life. Her exhibition “Creativity on Wheels” will be in Gallery 2, Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, 10am-4pm, Thursday to Sunday, December 3–20 and online at strathnairn.com.au

“AMPLIFIED/TOGETHER” is a zoom presentation of work by design, visual arts, art history and theory, and curatorship students at ANU School of Art and Design. It’s the first virtual graduating exhibition they’ve hosted and there’s even an online party, which promises to be “a fun and snappy event”, with screenings, talks, music and, of course, the graduating exhibition. From 6-7.30pm, Friday, December 4. Registrations essential here.

Well-known Canberra artist Isla Patterson is holding an open studio exhibition and sale of her watercolours at 10 Mainoru Place, Hawker, 10am-4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 4-6.

ARTISTS from the Corin Dam residency, Elizabeth Paterson and Annika Romeyn, will be in conversation with Brett McNamara, Manager of Namadgi National Park as they discuss their exhibition, “Double Vision: Corin Dam Residency” and the impact staying in the National Park had on their art practice. At Tuggeranong Arts Centre, 6pm, Thursday, December 3. Bookings essential here.