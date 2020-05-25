Artsday / Beaver to reopen with porcelain

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BEAVER Galleries brings together the work of six porcelain artists, Prue Venables, Keiko Matsui, Kevin White, Neville French, Shannon Garson and Alice Couttoupes to reveal the complexity, beauty and strength of this material. After a period of viewings by appointment, the Beavers have announced that the doors will open again from 10am, Thursday, May 28, with a limit of 10 people in the gallery at any one time. At 81 Denison St, Deakin, May 28-June 14. beavergalleries.com.au

FOR National Reconciliation Week 2020, the first Virtual Indigenous Film Festival will run on FanForce TV this week, with six films to be streamed alongside expert Q&As. Among the films will be “The Australian Dream”, “Gurrumul” and “Namatjira Project”. May 27-June 2, at fanforcetv.com

BUNGENDORE Wood Works put their OPEN sign out on Friday morning, and were alarmed to see a police car pull up outside soon after. Phew, the policeman who entered just wanted to buy a book about lauded designer George Ingham. At 22 Malbon Street, Bungendore, open every day 9am-5pm.

FORMERLY the National Indigenous Arts Awards, the First Nations Arts Awards will take place live online at australiacouncil.gov.au from 6pm, Wednesday, May 27. Awards include the Red Ochre Award for lifetime achievement, the Dreaming Award for an emerging artist, and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Fellowship for a mid-career artist.