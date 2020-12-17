Artsday / Carol singers set to shine at the coast

Helen Musa
Luminescence Chamber Singers… to sing carols at Bermagui on December 19.

CANBERRA’S Luminescence Chamber Singers will take centre stage this week at Four Wind’s Carols in the Pavilion, where the capacity has been increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent, at Four Winds site, Barragga Bay, Bermagui, 6pm, Saturday, December 19. Bookings here

HUMAN Nature’s Toby Allen, Phil Burton and brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney will croon their favourite holiday tracks such as “Let It Snow”, “White Christmas” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” from their famous Christmas album in a one-night-only concert at the Canberra Theatre, Monday, December 21. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

Jazz duo In2Deep features Mike Dooley and Rachel McNally.

CANBERRA jazz duo In2Deep, Rachel McNally with pianist Mike Dooley, are ending the year with a bang with the release of their third album “One Spring Morning”. They’ll be joined by some of Canberra’s top musicians, including Miroslav Bukowsky on trumpet and Con Campbell on tenor sax, for the launch at North Belconnen Uniting Church, 30 Conley Drive, Melba, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, December 19. Bookings essential at trybooking.com

Furniture designer Elliot Bastianon

CANBERRA furniture designer Elliot Bastianon, who makes unique furniture and objects from ordinary chemicals and materials, has been accepted into The National Gallery of Victoria Triennial, running at NGV International in Melbourne, December 19 to April 18. Visit ngv.vic.gov.au

Magician/comedian Justin Willman

MAGICIAN/comedian Justin Willman is performing a virtual show exclusively for Australian and New Zealand audiences in which, during the performance, Justin will be able to see, hear and interact with the audience in real time. “Magic for Humans (at home)” will stream live online here at 6pm on Sunday, December 20. 

QL2 Dance’s annual “On Course” program for dancers studying at a tertiary level around Australia and New Zealand will appear on film this year in works choreographed by Alison Tong, Caspar Ilschner, Christopher Wade, Gabriel Sinclair, Jett Chudleigh, Lara Dorling, Liam Berg, Maddy Bowman, Natsuko Yonezawa, Otto Kosok, Patricia Hayes-Cavanagh and Ruby Ballantyne. Free to view from December 19 to January 16 here.

