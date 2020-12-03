Artsday / Cows become art at Crookwell

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEW public art murals by Sally O’Neill and Cullen Ball and existing work by Lynne Flemons in Crookwell are all being celebrated this weekend in front of the new mural “What a Cowtastrophe” by O‘Neill as part of the “Share R Streets” project. 99 Goulburn Street, Crookwell, 10am-noon, Saturday, December 5.

PHOENIX Collective will be performing traditional Nordic folk music in a digital session, presented alongside imagery of Scandinavian countryside, edited by videographer Sina S of Video Symptoms. Launched at 10am on December 6 then available for purchase here.

RETURNING to the stage for the first time this year, the Canberra Sinfonia, conducted by Leonard Weiss, is focusing on two pieces by Australian composer Natalie Nicolas, “The Business of Recovery” and “The End”, both originally written for string quartet, alongside a hidden 19th century gem by Franz Lachner Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest, 2pm Saturday, December 5, book here.

IN “Finding Your Voice 3: The Cabaret”, vocal students from CIT Solutions, under the direction of Fleur Millar, will perform the diverse, soulful sounds of ancestors, memories and personal history to express the voice within. Smiths Alternative, Civic, Sunday December 6, 3pm-5pm (doors open 2.30pm). Book here.

POLIFEMY is presenting a Christmas concert, Britten’s Ceremony of Carols as its centrepiece at Wesley Uniting Church in Forrest this Sunday, December 6 at 4pm. harpist, Alice Giles is guest and there will also be Christmas songs by Canberra’s David Yardley, and by Cristobel Morales, Josquin des Pres, Tomas Luis de Victoria and John Taverner. Book here.

BILL Mason of Kyeema Gallery in Hall and Capital Wines co-owner, has improved lighting and furnishings in the gallery and is keen for local artists to submit their expressions of interest to exhibit at the gallery next year. Interested artists should request a copy of the artist contract and the list of details required via info@capitalwines.com.au. The completed submission should reach Kyeema by December 7.

TICKETS to Tina Arena’s “Enchanté: The Songs of Tina Arena” tour went on sale earlier this month but now a new show in Canberra has been announced for Sunday, May 30 at Llewellyn Hall. Book here.

DEN Hanrahan and Dave O’Neill are both premier artists on the folk/alt country scene and they’ll be performing unplugged at the Artists Shed, 88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, this Saturday, December 5 from 6-9pm and Sunday, December 6 from 4-7pm. Contemporary folk trio Stella’s Way is the support act for both shows. The café has been closed but there will be free tea, coffee and biscuits as well as a sausage sizzle. Book here.

AARWUN Gallery is opening a group exhibition, ”The Beauty of Renewal”, which represents the year of 2020 opening in chaos and closing in a more calm and positive atmosphere, at the gallery in Federation Square, Gold Creek, this Saturday, December 5, from 2-6pm.

“BAZAAR en Bazaar” is an Oriental bazaar filled with objects, antiques and collectibles gleaned by artists, anthropologists and lovers of the exotic, from textiles to baubles, bangles and beads and the handmade. 18 Barrier Street, Fyshwick, this Saturday, December 5, 10am-4pm.