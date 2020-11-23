Artsday / CSO back at Llewellyn Hall

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“LIVE at Llewellyn” will see a reduced-size Canberra Symphony Orchestra return to the Llewellyn Hall main stage for two performances of works by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Matthew Hindson conducted by incoming principal guest conductor Simon Hewett with guest cellist, Julian Smiles. Llewellyn Hall, 6.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26, book here.

ANTON Wurzer on akkordeon and Ariana Odermatt on cembalo/harpsichord will be playing compositions by JS Bach and GF Handel at Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, from 12.40-1.20pm this Wednesday, November 25 as part of the Lunchtime Concert series. Book here or 6232 7248.

AS Christmas nears, it’s time for Beaver Galleries’ annual “Small Works” exhibition of paintings, prints, drawings, sculpture, glass and ceramics. Artists this year are Crispin Akerman, Annette Blair, GW Bot, Dean Bowen, Claudia Brand, Lucy Culliton, Cathy Franzi, Helen Geier, Rona Green, Kirrily Hammond, Judy Horacek, David Jensz, Sanne Koelemij, Julian Laffan, Dai Li, Nikki Main, Tom Rowney, Wendy Teakel, Kati Thamo, Kensuke Todo, Sarah Tomasetti and Naomi Zouwer. 81 Denison Street, Deakin, Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5pm, November 26-December 24, or view online. The gallery and cafe will be closed from December 25 to January 18.

COMMISSIONED by Dancehouse for Melbourne Fringe Festival, “Alien Intimacy” is a new film work by Canberra-raised dance artist James Batchelor with Zander Porter. The duo’s speculative choreography proposes new landscapes comprised of console gaming scenography and low-res NASA images. The work has been seen live in Birmingham, Berlin, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Prague, but in this version it merges audience with smartphone and stage. Free live screening at 5pm today, Monday, November 23, then by subscription or for 30-day rental until December 31.

ESTHER Carlin’s show “The Tree Sees Double” comes from a year of walking and looking at the strangeness of parks. She uses writing, photographs and videos taken on her phone to situate herself in this moment in time. ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5pm, Wednesday, November 25 to December 13.

DESIGN Canberra winds up this week with talks, tours and open studios. Principal architect for the National Archives of Australia preservation facility, Yuri Leong Maish, May+Russell Architects and Shannon Battisson, ACT president of the Australian Institute of Architects will discuss the role architecture and design can play in the care of our national collections. NAA function room, 5.30pm, Wednesday, November 25, book here.

THEN there’s a short tour of The Village, an inter-generational, multi-family,

co-housing project by Light House Architecture & Science. Location provided

on booking, 4.40pm-5.25pm, Wednesday, November 25, book here.