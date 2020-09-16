Artsday / Eight-month photography journey continues in Griffith

“This is Me” by Ina Jalil, 2020.

PHOTOACCESS’S exhibition “The Journey Through” is a group show featuring new work from Astrid Breuer, Alan Charlton, Michelle Crosbie, Shan Crosbie, Leanne Harrison, Tracy Hebden, Tessa Ivison, Ina Jalil, Thea McGrath, Linda Roche and Michael Taylor, created during an eight-month PhotoAccess workshop led by photographer and artist Grace Costa. The official opening is at the PhotoAccess garden, 6pm, Thursday, September 17. The exhibition continues in the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, 10am-4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, until October 10.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel “Llewellyn Four: Russian Masters” on November 4 and 5, as well as the Shell Prom on November 28 as current restrictions are prohibitive to the delivery of large-scale events. Ticket holders have been contacted directly. Full details of next year’s season will be released in mid-October, when 2021 subscriptions will go on sale.

“Untitled #59” by Leonie Andrews, 2020

M16 ARTSPACE is hosting a talk by artist Leonie Andrews about her exhibition “The Opening Stitches Project”, for which she invited people to give her a square of cloth with one or two sets of stitches on it. Contributions have come from people across Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Scotland and the US. There will be a floor talk, 1pm, Thursday, September 17, at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith. The exhibition continues noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until September 20. 

Hugo Weaving, in “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”.

THE 8th Queer Screen Film Fest is now running online, featuring more than 40 feature films, documentaries and shorts, with 29 Australian premieres. The festival is offering three differently-themed short film packages free of charge for 11 days from September 17-27, bookings at queerscreen.org.au

 

 

