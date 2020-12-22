Artsday/ Festival calls out for short stories

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NEWS is in from artist Margarita Georgiadis that the Gunning Arts Festival’s ongoing FlashWrite Project for local stories is yielding results, readable here gunningartsfestival.com/activities/flashwrite-stories/ by Gavin Douglas, Uta Purcell, Dan Brigden and Georgiadis’ other half, actor Max Cullen.

Now they’re seeking new short stories of no more than 1500 words from all ages and levels of experience that encapsulate something of their lives or the lives of those around them on the 2021 Gunning Arts Festival theme of “Rejuvenation.” Entries to gunningartsfestival.com close on February 8 at 5pm.

PRINTS from local and international artists, Megalo artists-in-residence and finalists from the Megalo International Print Prize are available for purchase in the Megalo Print Emporium at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston or online at megalo.org until 4pm, December 24.

THE NSW State Library has announced that applications are now being accepted for the $10,000 Russell Prize for Humour Writing and an inaugural $5000 award for Humour Writing with a younger audience in mind. According to State Librarian John Vallance says, “We all need a good laugh now more than ever and the State Library is thrilled to administer not one but two prizes which celebrate the value and importance of humour writing.” Entries to sl.nsw.gov.au/awards close 5pm, February 8.

GOVERNOR-General David Hurley and Mrs Linda Hurley hosted a reception on December 15 in honour of Musica Viva’s 75th anniversary celebrations. CEO Hywel Sims, artistic director Paul Kildea and guests were treated to a short performance from ACT cellist James Monro, a finalist in Musica Viva’s inaugural “Strike A Chord” competition for secondary school student ensembles.