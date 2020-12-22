Artsday/ Festival calls out for short stories

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Margarita  Georgiadis and Max Cullen

NEWS is in from artist Margarita Georgiadis that the Gunning Arts Festival’s ongoing FlashWrite Project for local stories is yielding results, readable here gunningartsfestival.com/activities/flashwrite-stories/ by Gavin Douglas, Uta Purcell, Dan Brigden and Georgiadis’ other half, actor Max Cullen.

Now they’re seeking new short stories of no more than 1500 words from all ages and levels of experience that encapsulate something of their lives or the lives of those around them on the 2021 Gunning Arts Festival theme of “Rejuvenation.” Entries to gunningartsfestival.com close on February 8 at 5pm.

PRINTS from local and international artists, Megalo artists-in-residence and finalists from the Megalo International Print Prize are available for purchase in the Megalo Print Emporium at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston or online at megalo.org until 4pm, December 24.

THE NSW State Library has announced that applications are now being accepted for the $10,000 Russell Prize for Humour Writing and an inaugural $5000 award for Humour Writing with a younger audience in mind. According to State Librarian John Vallance says, “We all need a good laugh now more than ever and the State Library is thrilled to administer not one but two prizes which celebrate the value and importance of humour writing.” Entries to sl.nsw.gov.au/awards close 5pm, February 8.

GOVERNOR-General’s reception for Musica Viva. Photo: Sean Davey

GOVERNOR-General David Hurley and Mrs Linda Hurley hosted a reception on December 15 in honour of Musica Viva’s 75th anniversary celebrations. CEO Hywel Sims, artistic director Paul Kildea and guests were treated to a short performance from ACT cellist James Monro, a finalist in Musica Viva’s inaugural “Strike A Chord” competition for secondary school student ensembles.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePolice firm on border controls extending to airport
Next articleLoaded gun-safe stolen in Theodore burglary
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply