Artsday / Fresh Funk turns 20

“FRESH Funk 2020” celebrates two decades in a digital showcase, paying tribute to the dance movies that have influenced Fresh Funk over 20 years at Tuggeranong Arts Centre. Limelight Cinemas, 152 Anketell St, Tuggeranong, 7pm, Saturday, December 12 and 7pm, Wednesday, December 16. Bookings here.

POETRY at Manning Clark House is holding a poetry book fair on Thursday, December 10 from 5-7pm in the Manning Clark House Garden, 11 Tasmania Circuit, Forrest. Poets who published in 2020 will be invited to introduce their collections and read one or more poems (depending on numbers registered). Bookings are essential here.

FILM producer Daniel Sanguineti is holding a fifth anniversary screening of his Canberra-made film, “Me & My Mates vs Zombie Apocalypse” with a live Q&A podcast recording, at Limelight Cinema, Tuggeranong, from 6.30pm – 9pm this Friday, December 11. Bookings here.

“VIVA La Soundout” proclaims director of the SoundOut experimental music festival, Richard Johnson, as he puts the call out for artists to perform at the 2021 festival, running at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery on February 6-7. Johnson is still grappling with funding problems and Covid restrictions, but would welcome contact, preferably with a link to their work, from would-be performers here or at 0411 117462.

CARL Rafferty presents a celebration of Christmas, with entertainer Fraser Findlay and flautist Elissa Koppen. It’s at “Rafferty’s pleasure grounds”, where the outdoor stage adjoins an air-conditioned recital room on December 11-13. Patrons will be sent address and parking details after booking here.

BELCO Arts’ Ignite Gallery has two new exhibitions showing from December 10: “Covid Good Wishes”, multi-layered linocuts made during the four months of Melbourne’s second lockdown Larissa Macfarlane; and “Scene: Interior/Exterior” by Henry Shawcross, relief and screen prints that use the suburban landscape as starting points for reflection on memory, emotion, and meaning at Belconnen Arts Centre until March 16.

“NAT’S What I Reckon: On Purpose” is an evening of comedy and previously unreleased videos by comedian, rock musician, isolation-cooking champion and mental health advocate, “Nat,” who will host and hour-long multimedia stage show and video party at Kambri at ANU, 6pm, December 11. Bookings here.