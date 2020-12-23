Artsday / Harry Potter returns after a covid hiatus

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE blockbuster stage show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will resume performances at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre on February 25 after a hiatus of 49 weeks because of Covid 19. Tickets are now on sale here HarryPotterThePlay.com

AFTER a successful 2020 airing, DESIGN Canberra will be back in 2021 with the theme, “Transformation”. Next year will also be parent organisation Craft ACT’s 50th – golden – anniversary.

AUSDANCE ACT’s Summer Intensive with Jesse and Joel Rasmussen, comprising three action-packed days of classes, is taking enrolments. Suitable for dancers aged 15 and above wanting to develop skills in hip-hop, commercial jazz and tap. The dancing Rasmussen siblings have choreographed for shows such as “The X Factor” and “So You Think You Can Dance”, while Jesse is the creator, performer and producer of hit show “The Tap Pack”. Registrations here by entering “Ausdance.”

MEGALO Print Studio will not reopen on January 12 as originally planned but, because of refurbishments around the adjacent Kingston Bus Depot, will reopen instead on February 16. Bookings for January will be rescheduled. Meantime, the Megalo Members’ Online Exhibition continues here until January 31.

NEWS is in from former Canberran Amin Palangi, director of the Persian Film Festival, that the online festival program of top films by Persian-speaking filmmakers has been extended until January 10. A highlight is the restored pre-revolutionary film “The Chess of The Wind.” Accessible here.