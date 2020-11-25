Artsday / Lucy ventures into the adult world

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA songstress Lucy Sugerman launches her new debut single “i wanna kiss boys cos i’m bored” which, she says, ventures “into the adult world”. She’ll be supported by a four piece live band, Canberra artists LIV LI and Finn Burton, and guests Endrey to Kirklandd. At The Abbey, Gold Creek, 6.30pm, November 27. Bookings here.

THE NFSA’s annual conference is online this year, with six sessions over two days, November 26 and 27, covering topics ranging from digital diversity, media literacy and AI. Bookings here nfsa.gov.au

HISTORIAN and author Tim Reeves will be talking about his second book, “Winning Homes: 75 Australian House Design Competitions” for the Design Canberra Festival. It traces 75 house design competitions spanning more than 150 years of Australian architecture, starting from 1827. At Canberra Museum and Gallery, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Friday, November 27. Bookings here.

PIANIST and impresario Carl Rafferty, daunted by recent alfresco performances at St John’s, is now presenting concerts in his “rather large and very pleasant potting shed” and is even installing a glamorous LOUIS XV white and gold piano. He’ll be joined by violinist Mia Stanton and his soprano daughter Anna. 6 for 6.30pm, Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28. Address in Belconnen provided after booking here.

SOPRANO Eleanor Lyons and pianist Vladimir Fanshil are usually in Vienna but because of covid they are happily stranded in Australia. They’ll be performing a 65-minute recital, “Wandering Hearts”, at The Q , Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 8pm, Friday, November 27, bookings via theq.net.au

JOHN Frohlich from the Canberra short Film Festival has alerted “CityNews” to a program of animated shorts from around the world at Dendy, this Friday evening, November 27, showing films from as far afield as Iran and Slovenia. Bookings here.

THE $5000 M16 Drawing Prize is opening to the public at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith from noon on Friday, November 27, and runs 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until December 11. Finalist include Margaret Ambridge, Zoe Bilston, Richard Blackwell, Julie Bradley, Dörte Conroy, Carol Cooke, Grahame Crocket, Thomas Delohery, Marta Gola, Ellis Hutch, Kerry Johns, Suellen Kennewell, Jenni Kemarre Martiniello, Al Munro, Philip James Mylecharane, Victoria Nelson, Catherine O’Donnell, Alison Rose, Melody Spangaro, Alice Turner, Kate Vassallo and Iona Walsh.

MEANTIME on the same dates, M16 presents the outcome of two M16 Studio residencies awarded to two graduates from the ANU, Kristina Neumann and Antoinette Karsten, as part of the ANU Emerging Artists Support Scheme. Michele Grimston is exhibiting Woven tapestry in Chutespace.

DESIGN Canberra is offering lunchtime pinchpot meditation practice with local ceramicist, Fran Romano, who will lead a simple exercise to send people back to work feeling centred and calm. At City Walk, Canberra, 12.30-12.55pm and 1-1.25pm, Thursday, November 26.

KACY and Richard Grainger’s new Grainger Gallery is open now in Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, all inquiries to art@graingergallery.com.au