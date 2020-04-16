Artsday / M16 hosts virtual studio visits

One of Kerry Johns’ paintings created in isolation at Broulee

M16 ARTSPACE in Griffith has started a series of weekly online Q&As and studio visits to the artists normally occupying their 29 studios. First up is Kerry Johns from Studio 23, now self-isolating in Broulee, who says of her newly-created works, “I see these paintings as beginning the new era, on the theme of ‘locale’, the back garden and the view from my studio window.” To join the weekly visits, visit m16artspace.com.au

THE ACT Government has taken measures that should assist many arts organisations and artists with rental relief on ACT government properties, meaning that from April no rent will be charged for a six-month period to community groups occupying ACT government-owned properties, including school facilities rented to the community. Community groups will not need to contact the government for this to take effect, as it will be applied automatically. As well, it will provide funding to the head-licensees of arts facilities to enable the waiving of fees for sub-licensees for six months.

A still from ‘Oyster.’

THE 2018 “CityNews” Artist of the Year, Kim Beamish, tells us he’s making his prize-winning film “Oyster” available to the public at a discounted price. A feature-length documentary that follows a Merimbula oyster farmer and his family on the journey to bring their Sydney rock oysters to market, it enters the worldwide debate about the need to protect and look after local waterways. View the film here.

TERM 2 at Padma Menon’s “Moving Archetypes” starts on the week beginning Monday, May 4. Her “Rasa classical dance” will focus on dances inspired by the 1000 names of the compassionate deity Vishnu and will be held virtually on Tuesdays at 5.30-6.30pm and Saturdays at 9.30-10.30am. Other classes are also available. Costs apply, visit movingarchetypes.com.au

Del Kathryn Barton, ‘And the little toe said…listen, listen to the earth’ 2019.

THE Art Gallery of New South Wales and the ABC health expert Dr Norman Swan (himself a member of the gallery’s Contemporary Collection Benefactors group) have put together “Together In Art Kids”, a project which invites primary school-aged children from around the country to create works to a specific theme and submit them online. Del Kathryn Barton is the first participating artist and invites kids to make and share their own inner world. Visit togetherinart.org

