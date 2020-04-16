Artsday / Namatjira artists still painting

Helen Musa
New work: Vanessa Inkamala, ‘Rutjipma/Mt Sonder, NT’.

ILTJA Ntjarra (Many Hands) Art Centre in Alice Springs is proudly Aboriginal-owned and the home of the Namatjira watercolour artists. While taking all precautions to ensure safety, the centre’s Marisa Maher says they’re remaining open for artists until further instruction, but are keen for art lovers and would-be purchasers to visit manyhandsart.com.au to view the new works being created.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is launching a range of online exhibitions. Each curated exhibition will highlight a different print medium – relief, screen on paper, intaglio, lithography and screen on fabric. First up will be a relief process exhibition with the deadline for submissions at 5pm Monday, May 4, followed by the “Screen on Paper” online exhibition with submission deadline 5pm, Monday, June 15. All details at megalo.org

Antoine Veling’s winning photo ‘Mark 5:28‘ of an Iggy Pop concert at Sydney Opera House in April 2019.

AUSTRALIANS have done well in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards, with Antoine Veling announced the winner in the Open competition’s Culture category, Craig McGowan in the Landscape category and Adrian Guerin in the Travel category. Photographer of the Year, Open Photographer of the Year, Student Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year announced online on June 9.

THE ANU School of Music continues to bring musical experiences onto SoundCloud. In its latest initiative, head of school Kim Cunio talks with violin student Katie Hayward about her recent virtual one-on-one instrumental lesson using videoconferencing technology to connect with Tor Frømyhr. Listen to the conversation here.

A scene from Alexei Ratmansky’s ‘Cinderella.’

THE Australian Ballet is presenting “Ballet TV”, the company’s free curated digital season of favourite ballets, each with a limited two-week season, with Alexei Ratmansky’s “Cinderella” from April 17-May 1, and Graeme Murphy’s “Romeo & Juliet” from May 1-15. Sign in at australianballet.com.au

GROOVE Warehouse has stocked up on “Boredom Busters for Musical Children”. The “groovy” instruments are designed to create musical fun for children and include egg-handle maracas, wooden finger castanets, wrist bells and a five-piece hand drum set. They may be the bane of their parents’ lives during isolation but to percussionist Gary France, they’re a “positive, healthy introduction to music and rhythm”. Inquiries to info@groovewarehouse.com.au

DEFYING geography, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is now hosting digital premieres of previously-recorded performances on its YouTube channel every Sunday at 3pm and every Thursday at 7.30pm. Visit mso.com.au

"CityNews" arts editor

