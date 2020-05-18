Artsday / No ‘Bran Nue Dae’ for Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HELEN MUSA’s daily dose of Canberra arts is here.

THE tour of the Indigenous musical “Bran Nue Dae”, presented by The Opera Conference, which was scheduled for a full national tour in 2020 to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, is the latest production to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 restrictions. As restrictions on mass gatherings are extended, it is no longer possible to stage the remaining legs of the tour to Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide scheduled for July and August.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre is adjusting to new ways of working and programming, it says, TAC’s youth programs, Fresh Funk and Messengers continue to grow their online classes, while the CACD program invites participation in an online community zine making project. All details at tuggeranongarts.com

M16 Artspace’s next Q&A is a visit to Tilly (manager), Karen (student), Elspeth (student) and Ellen (tutor) from Hands on Studio, where a small class was back in the workshop last week to create a new “do at home” masterpiece. They’ve been making an oven after The NGA commissioned them to make an activity sheet in response to one of their artworks, Roy Lichtenstein’s “Kitchen range.” To follow, sign up here. Australian String Quartet

Through “ASQ Encore” the Australian String Quartet will commission up to 10 Australian composers to write three-minute miniatures for string quartet. They’ll record the works this year for worldwide distribution through the “Australian Anthology” platform and perform them live around the country as soon as possible. The project will be partly funded through the Australian Cultural Fund’s ACF Boost crowdfunding platform, with every dollar raised up to $5000 being matched by the ACF itself. Funds raised will go directly to the composers. Chip in here.