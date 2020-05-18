Artsday / No ‘Bran Nue Dae’ for Canberra

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Callan Purcell as Slippery, Marcus Corowa as Willie, Danielle Sibosado as Marijuana Annie and Ernie Dingo as Uncle Tadpole in ‘Bran Nue Dae.’ Photo:_Prudence Upton.

HELEN MUSA’s daily dose of Canberra arts is here.

THE tour of the Indigenous musical “Bran Nue Dae”, presented by The Opera Conference, which was scheduled for a full national tour in 2020 to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, is the latest production to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 restrictions. As restrictions on mass gatherings are extended, it is no longer possible to stage the remaining legs of the tour to Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide scheduled for July and August.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre is adjusting to new ways of working and programming, it says, TAC’s youth programs, Fresh Funk and Messengers continue to grow their online classes, while the CACD program invites participation in an online community zine making project. All details at tuggeranongarts.com

Hands On Studio, Tilly and Elspeth painting oven parts.

M16 Artspace’s next Q&A is a visit to Tilly (manager), Karen (student), Elspeth (student) and Ellen (tutor) from Hands on Studio, where a small class was back in the workshop last week to create a new “do at home” masterpiece. They’ve been making an oven after The NGA commissioned them to make an activity sheet in response to one of their artworks, Roy Lichtenstein’s “Kitchen range.” To follow, sign up here. Australian String Quartet

Through “ASQ Encore” the Australian String Quartet will commission up to 10 Australian composers to write three-minute miniatures for string quartet. They’ll record the works this year for worldwide distribution through the “Australian Anthology” platform and perform them live around the country as soon as possible. The project will be partly funded through the Australian Cultural Fund’s ACF Boost crowdfunding platform, with every dollar raised up to $5000 being matched by the ACF itself. Funds raised will go directly to the composers. Chip in here.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT Greens: Rent debt will push tenants into poverty
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply