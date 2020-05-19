Artsday/ Online spending supports Australian artists

By
Helen Musa
-
‘Tapestry Face,’ detail, pen and ink, by Jenny Manning, in FACE unframed

Another full day in the arts; tap in with arts editor HELEN MUSA's latest 'Artsday' column…

“BELCO Arts Shop” is now live, with the idea of supporting Australian artists online, from the comfort of home. New items will be added frequently, Belconnen Arts Centre says, but the current focus is “FACE unframed,” and exhibition and sale where patrons can the $500 People’s Choice Award, and purchase a favourite pieces. Visit shop.belcoarts.com.au

THE National Library of Australia’s Creative Arts Fellowship for artists working in any medium other than writing, including music, dance, visual arts, emerging or experimental art forms and it Creative Arts Fellowship for Australian Writing are now open to applicants. Receiving $10,000 for travel, accommodation support and project expenses, and successful fellows will undertake a four-week residency at the library in Canberra here.

Jan van de Stool advises on trans-Tasman travel.IN episode 7 of “Coronavlog with van de Stool” Queenie van de Zandt’s comic alter-ego, Jan, advises us how to start planning a holiday inside the “Trans-Tasman Bubble”. Visit vimeo.com/418675269. Next week is the last week for the vlog. With Peter J Casey, van de Zandt’s long-term writing partner with whom she’s been working since they met at Daramalan College at age 17, decided to stop at 8 episodes. To buy the whole series go to vimeo.com/ondemand/coronavlog

SYDNEY Eisteddfod advises that it has already started taking video entries into “Stage at Home,” where all those who entered or would have entered the cancelled 2020 festival can submit new recordings of themselves at home, performing what would have been their competition piece. They’ll start to upload and share them from June 1 on the Sydney Eisteddfod YouTube Channel but will accept submissions up until July 29 here.

Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

