Artsday / Paintings inspired by the land

FRENCH-Australian Canberra artist Marc Rambeau is exhibiting paintings inspired by the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people’s land at the Alliance Française of Canberra. Rambeau is now represented in galleries in Paris, Singapore, Auckland, Canberra, Papeete and Noumea, but first exhibited in Canberra in 1994 at the Alliance Française then later at Beaver Galleries. “Le Voyage en Australie”, Maison de France, 66 McCaughey St, Turner, Monday to Friday until December 19. Inquiries to 6257 6696.

THE Grevillea Quartet presents the String Quartet No.15 in D minor, K 421 by Mozart, and String Quartet No.2 in D major by Borodin, Larry Sitsky recital room, ANU School of Music, 7-8.30pm, Wednesday, December 9. Children under 12 free. Book here.

THE Royal Military College Band will return to the Canberra Theatre under the baton of officer commanding/music director, Major Darren Cole for the first live “Music at Midday” concert since March. It will feature a mix of Christmas classics, big band hits and musical surprises, with all donations benefiting Ronald McDonald House. Since its inception in 1993, the venture has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. Noon, Tuesday, December 8. Free but registration essential at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

“BOLD21”, Liz Lea’s next big dance summit in Canberra, will take place in person and online and she’s seeking proposals for the BOLD conference for five mini-presentations of five minutes, 20-minute talks, panel discussions/workshops, online or Zoom, performance proposals and dance films. Questions or submissions to theboldfestival@gmail.com.

AS part of its Australian miniseries project, the Canberra Symphony Orchestra has premiered “SpaceWarp” by Holly Harrison, performed by CSO cellist Alex Voorhoeve and introduced by Jessica Cottis. Written for five-string electric cello and effects, “SpaceWarp” conjures up space-inspired and intergalactic imagery – a kind of wrinkle in time and space. Watch here.

THE final exhibition of 2020 for Canberra Contemporary Art Space, curated by Eleanor Scicchitano, is “The Unsolicited Proposals Unit”, which takes the work of the Unsolicited Proposals Team, part of the South Australian Treasury and Finance Department, using their guidelines as a framework through which to present and discuss the exhibition. Artists are Roy Ananda (SA), Bernadette Klavins (SA), Margaret Richards (SA), Jacqueline Bradley (ACT), Raquel Ormella (ACT), James Tylor (SA and ACT) and Saskia Haalebos (ACT).

At 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, 11am-5pm, Tuesday-Sunday, until February 28.