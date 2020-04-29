Artsday / Potters go online for auction

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra Potters Teachers’ Auction will be an online silent auction featuring the contemporary ceramics of some of Canberra Potters’ teaching staff, devised as a response to the current lockdowns. It’s a chance to purchase work at a significantly lower cost than the recommended retail price and proceeds will go to the individual teachers. Bidding will be open on Facebook from 9am, Friday, May 1 until 8pm Thursday, May 7. Look for the photo album “Canberra Potters Teachers’ Auction” to bid.

GUNGAHLIN dance teacher Jo McKinley has launched the “GDANCE Virtual Studio”, keeping kids performing at home. She’s announced live-streamed classes by qualified RAD teachers, classes for students aged five-plus in ballet, jazz, tap, acrobatics, music theatre, contemporary and choreography, and fun family dance challenges like “The Lockdown Boogie”. information at director@gdance.com.au or 0411 099 040.

THE National Rural Health Alliance has launched “Build ‘em up!”, a musical collaboration between Friends of the Alliance and Small Town Culture, and is looking for video contributions from people across rural Australia performing the song composed by Toowoomba singer-songwriter Josh Arnold. People are encouraged to send in a short video or photograph of themselves dancing to it or singing it to josharnoldmusic@gmail.com via Wetransfer, Yousendit, Google Drive or Dropbox by Friday, June 8. Arnold has keys and chords.

MELBOURNE Digital Concert Hall is launching an eight-day celebration of symphony artists where stars from the MSO, Orchestra Victoria and Melbourne Chamber Orchestra unite in 14 concerts involving more than 40 musicians. First up at 7pm on Friday, May 1, will feature violinist Dale Bartrop alongside Christopher Moore, David Berlin, Isin Cakmakcioglu and Gabrielle Halloran. All box-office revenue goes to the artists themselves. “Faces Of Our Orchestras”, May 1-8. Bookings and details at melbournedigitalconcerthall.com