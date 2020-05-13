Artsday / Screen bingeing goes to the vote

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“THE Great Australian Binge” is giving the public the chance to vote online for the Australian film or TV show they’ve loved watching in lockdown, and to sign a petition calling on government to do more to support the people in the entertainment industry. Voting to greataustralianbinge.com.au closes at 11.59pm, Sunday, May 17.

THE National Association for the Visual Arts is offering its online “Valuing Your Work” workshop to artists of the Queanbeyan-Palerang region. The workshop covers best-practice standards in pricing structures, payment schedules and artists’ rights and is facilitated by Justine Youssef, NAVA’s professional practice coordinator, via Webinar from 10am-noon, Saturday May 30. RSVP to cultural.services@qprc.nsw.gov.au by May 25, then a link will be sent in the days before the workshop.

THE Melbourne Digital Concert Hall is going national with “Wednesday Satellite Nights” starting at 7pm tonight, May 13, with a clarinet recital by Ashley Smith and pianist Gladys Chua, followed at 8.30pm by operatic arias with tenor Paul O’Neill, soprano Naomi Johns and accompanist Tommaso Pollio. These are ticketed events and co-director Chris Howlett stresses that each ticket fee goes straight to the artists. Visit melbournedigitalconcerthall.com/tickets/

ANU DRILL Hall Gallery is alive and well, publishing online offerings including lectures and essays, its Art Collection highlights and music playlists. In its “Alumni in the ANU Art Collection”, the latest focus (there are more) is on the work of Lani Shea-An, who graduated from the ANU School of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Visual Arts (Honours) in 2019. Works from her graduating exhibition were acquired by the ANU Drill Hall Gallery for ANU Art Collection through the Emerging Artists Support Scheme. Visit dhg.anu.edu.au