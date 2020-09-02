Artsday / Singing songs from a stolen Senate

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S Griffyn Ensemble, directed by Michael Sollis, will be premiering “Songs from a Stolen Senate” this weekend, in which six First Nation musicians have taken parliamentary voices and reworked them into song and storytelling from the perspective of their own lives. The composers are country singer Warren Williams, Noongar singer-songwriters Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Yuin composer Brenda Gifford, Norah Bagiri from Mua Island, and Christopher Sainsbury from the Dharug nation. Free online interactive performances, 7pm, Friday, September 4, and 2pm and 7pm, Saturday, September 5. Register attendance here.

THE City Renewal Authority has awarded $240,000 for activities across Civic, Braddon and New Acton. Among the seven successful Tier 1 applications of up to $10,000 each are a moving pedal powered cockatoo sculpture, a poetry fringe festival, a public art treasure hunt, a hip-hop street dance festival and more theatre from Shakespeare By The Lakes. The four successful Tier 2 applications (up to $50,000 each) were the Contour 556 sculpture festival, the You Are Here festival, Kinetic Sculpture Race and the “Together Alone” stencil street art performance project.

TWO Canberra photographers are frontrunners in the 2020 Australian Photographic Society Photobook competition. Helen McFadden won second prize in the storytelling category for her book “If I Had My Life over I’d Pick More Daisies” and Brian Rope won second prize in the portfolio category for his book “Liked”.

THE Canberra Jung Society presents Dr Richard Barz speaking on the topic “C G Jung’s Concept of the Archetypes and Aboriginal Rock Art” from 7.30pm for coffee and snacks for an 8pm in person lecture at MacKillop House, 50 Archibald Street, Lyneham, this Friday, September 4. Also be available online via Zoom. Details here.

M16 Artspace has three new exhibitions opening to the public from noon this Friday, September 4: “The Opening Stitches Project” by Leonie Andrews; “Strange Days Indeed” by Naomi Souder and “Lifted from the Plane” by Allison Barnes in Chutespace. Showing at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until Sunday, September 20.

“PLACE” is a travelling exhibition of artists’ books from NSW, ACT, Victoria and Queensland, curated by Liz Jeneid and Avril Makula. Each artist has explored the theme of place in their work, whether a physical location or a place of their imagination. At the Canberra Museum & Gallery, Civic Square, until October 31.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is now showing its 40th Anniversary exhibition “The Return of the Archive”, featuring work from the archive that spans its 40 years of operation, with works by 33 artists who have had a long standing history with Megalo. At 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 10am–3pm, Tuesday to Friday, until November 30. Accessible by ringing the bell for entry. An online catalogue will feature the works and text included in the show.