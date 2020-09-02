Artsday / Singing songs from a stolen Senate

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Noongar singer-songwriters Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

CANBERRA’S Griffyn Ensemble, directed by Michael Sollis, will be premiering “Songs from a Stolen Senate” this weekend, in which six First Nation musicians have taken parliamentary voices and reworked them into song and storytelling from the perspective of their own lives. The composers are country singer Warren Williams, Noongar singer-songwriters Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, Yuin composer Brenda Gifford, Norah Bagiri from Mua Island, and Christopher Sainsbury from the Dharug nation. Free online interactive performances, 7pm, Friday, September 4, and 2pm and 7pm, Saturday, September 5. Register attendance here

THE City Renewal Authority has awarded $240,000 for activities across Civic, Braddon and New Acton. Among the seven successful Tier 1 applications of up to $10,000 each are a moving pedal powered cockatoo sculpture, a poetry fringe festival, a public art treasure hunt, a hip-hop street dance festival and more theatre from Shakespeare By The Lakes. The four successful Tier 2 applications (up to $50,000 each) were the Contour 556 sculpture festival, the You Are Here festival, Kinetic Sculpture Race and the “Together Alone” stencil street art performance project.

Brian Rope with his book “Liked”.

TWO Canberra photographers are frontrunners in the 2020 Australian Photographic Society Photobook competition. Helen McFadden won second prize in the storytelling category for her book “If I Had My Life over I’d Pick More Daisies” and Brian Rope won second prize in the portfolio category for his book “Liked”. 

THE Canberra Jung Society presents Dr Richard Barz speaking on the topic “C G Jung’s Concept of the Archetypes and Aboriginal Rock Art” from 7.30pm for coffee and snacks for an 8pm in person lecture at MacKillop House, 50 Archibald Street, Lyneham, this Friday, September 4. Also be available online via Zoom. Details here.

Leonie Andrews, stitch, with opening stitches by Liz Lawrie, coloured vectors, 2019,

M16 Artspace has three new exhibitions opening to the public from noon this Friday, September 4: “The Opening Stitches Project” by Leonie Andrews; “Strange Days Indeed” by Naomi Souder and “Lifted from the Plane” by Allison Barnes in Chutespace. Showing at 21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, noon-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until Sunday, September 20.

“PLACE” is a travelling exhibition of artists’ books from NSW, ACT, Victoria and Queensland, curated by Liz Jeneid and Avril Makula. Each artist has explored the theme of place in their work, whether a physical location or a place of their imagination. At the Canberra Museum & Gallery, Civic Square, until October 31.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is now showing its 40th Anniversary exhibition “The Return of the Archive”, featuring work from the archive that spans its 40 years of operation, with works by 33 artists who have had a long standing history with Megalo. At 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, 10am–3pm, Tuesday to Friday, until November 30. Accessible by ringing the bell for entry. An online catalogue will feature the works and text included in the show. 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleScott Morrison’s dreaming of an open Australia for Christmas
Next articleActors bring humour to a disaster engulfed capital
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply