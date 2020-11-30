Artsday / Talking Canberra’s pie cart history

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Canberra Pie Cart is a 1939 Chevrolet van that was used from the 1940s to the 1970s to service local government departments and weekend football matches. A restoration of the vehicle was recently undertaken with the assistance of students from Copeland College Melba, Shannon’s Insurance and the ACT government heritage grants scheme. The pie cart will be on display at CMAG, Civic Square, from 10am-3pm, on Wednesday, December 2, with guest speakers talking about the history and restoration of the vehicle from 1pm–2pm. All ages are welcome. Bookings for the talk at 1pm essential here.

Further to our recent story about the café at the Artists’ Shed in Fyshwick, news is to hand that the former owners of Beyond Q Books in Weston, Jenni Lawton and Simon Maddox, will be taking over the catering side of the thriving arts centre.

JONATHAN Biggins, Drew Forsythe, Amanda Bishop and Philip Scott—”The Wharfies”—will present themselves as Trump, Bolsinaro, Basil Fawlty, Gillard, Hanson, Kim Jong Un, Putin, Rudd, and many others in “The Wharf Revue 2020: Good Night and Good Luck”, at the Playhouse until December 19. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

THE 24th Japanese Film Festival returns from December 4-13 with a free streamed festival featuring more than 25 Japanese films including features, documentaries, as well as stop motion and animated shorts. As well, the festival celebrates the subversive in “Provocation and Disruption: Radical Japanese Filmmaking from the 1960s to the 2000s”, a free classics program. All details and bookings here.

THE final Wednesday Lunchtime Concert for 2020 features Wesley music scholars and friends, soprano Sarah Dangers, violinist Sam Jenkin, guitarist Shane Campbell, oboe player Zoë Loxley Slump, pianist Bernice Chua, and organ player Hanul Linus Lee. They’ll be performing works by Poulenc, Buxtehude and JS Bach. At Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, December 2. Bookings here 6232 7248.

“WOMEN of Steel”, a rousing and often humorous story about the 1980-1994 campaign by Wollongong women for jobs has been directed by 30-year career steelworker Robynne Murphy. Screens here at ARC Cinema, NFSA, 6pm, Wednesday, December 2, bookings at fan-force.com