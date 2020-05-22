Artsday / Teens take over NGA tonight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a “virtual teen takeover” of the National Gallery of Australia, teens in isolation will be able to login to the NGA from home today, Friday, May 22. From creating simple face filters to virtual portraiture workshops, the one-hour long “Art IRL: Teen Takeover” has been produced by teens, for teens with laptops, smartphones and internet connections. There’s a crash-course in augmented reality by Canberra artist Jess Herrington, lessons in portraiture by Sydney’s Abdul Abdullah and a workshop in the sound software, Ableton by Corin Ileto. Art IRL Virtual Takeover, 6pm-8pm, ages 13-18 years, to register, email teens@nga.gov.au

THE late Canberra artist Rosalie Gascoigne is among those listed by Lloyds Auctions in its biggest multi-million dollar fine art auction ever. Expected to break Australian records, the auction will feature more than 200 one-of-a-kind and extremely rare pieces of fine art and luxury items, featuring originals by Brett Whitely, Charles Blackman, Gascoigne and Grace Cossington Smith, as well as Pink Argyle diamonds, Rolex watches and five carat, plus, diamonds. The current boom in online auctions during the COVID-19 restrictions is seen as leaving traditional art galleries flat-footed.

M16 Artspace continues its studio visits with Kerry Shepherdson from Studio 25, who, along with Jeffree Skewes, converted the former library book returns-chute into a mini art gallery that can been viewed next to the main M16 entrance around the clock. She says she is presently completing a crocheted Mexican style rug for her daughter and has joined an online workshop where she plays with paper and mixed-media to make collage images. To follow the conversation, visit m16artspace.com.au and click on “join email list”.

BRITAIN’S Glyndebourne Festival is urging people to “dress up and have picnics” in their own homes as it launches a virtual festival, “Glyndebourne Open House” this Sunday, May 24, with Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro”. It has also made available online David McVicar’s and Vicki Mortimer’s 2015 staging of Mozart’s “The Abduction from the Seraglio”, due for its first festival revival this year. Runs on Sundays until June 7 at glyndebourne.com

LEE Robson has alerted “CityNews” that the Academy Award nominee and Best Documentary winner at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, “For Sama”, which tells a new mother’s story of life, love and family during the uprising in Aleppo, will be streaming in Australia from today, May 22, at iwonder.com