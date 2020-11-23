Barr rolls out vouchers to encourage local spending

Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

THE ACT government is releasing $500,000 worth of discounts, as part of a digital discount voucher trial to get Canberrans spending locally. 

From today (November 23), Chief Minister Andrew Barr says eligible local businesses can register to participate in the “ChooseCBR” trial, while the community can also sign up from to redeem the discounts, which can be used at participating businesses from Wednesday, December 9.

Business Minister Tara Cheyne says the program will offer anyone over 18 up to $40 worth of discounts each day if they spend over a certain amount of money at participating businesses, and will be open until December 21 or until the $500,000 allocation is exhausted.

“There is a minimum spend to be able to use the vouchers [and] discounts can be used for any transactions at eligible businesses, however, they can’t be redeemed for alcohol, tobacco, or gaming products,” she says.

For businesses who want to participate, Ms Cheyne says they must have a physical shopfront in the ACT; have received JobKeeper payments during this year; be in the retail, tourism and accommodation, arts and recreation, personal services and hospitality sectors (as per ANZSIC codes); and have less than $10 million in turnover per annum.

Registrations via choosecbr.act.gov.au

