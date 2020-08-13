Bill makes ‘bogus’ conversion practices illegal

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Photo: Senthan Thani

NEW legislation introduced in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (August 13) bans sexuality and gender identity conversion practices.

The bill will see the ACT Human Rights Commission handle complaints about conversion practices. Criminal offences will also be introduced for conversion practices directed at protected persons, and for the removal of a protected person from the ACT for the purpose of exposing them to conversion practices.

As part of the bill, protected persons are defined to mean “a child or a person who has impaired decision-making ability in relation to a matter relating to the person’s health or welfare”.

“The bill does not intend to infringe a person’s religion or impose criminal charges on medical professionals or psychiatrists providing legitimate services which relate to the free development and/or affirmation of one’s sexuality or gender identity,” says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

Justice Minister Shane Rattenbury says: “Canberra is an inclusive city where everyone has a right to be their authentic selves. Conversion practices are based on a bogus ideology that LGBTIQ+ people are ‘broken’ or ‘unnatural’ and need to be fixed. This could not be further from the truth.”

“These practices are abhorrent, dangerous and outdated. They can lead to anxiety, depression, substance abuse – even suicide. Survivors say it can take a whole lifetime to undo the damage caused – if achieved at all,” he says.

“Transphobia and homophobia in all their forms have no place in Canberra.”

If conversations about conversion practices bring up strong feelings and questions, and you need someone to talk to, call: Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Westlund Counselling on 6257 2855.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleBusinesses will be banned from using single-use plastic
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply