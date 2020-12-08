Bridge club to fold after months of covid disruption 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHEN the covid lockdown hit, members of the Grand Slam Bridge Centre in Fyshwick were forced to play the hand they were dealt.

And while their strategy has seen players become connected online, it’s inevitably dealt them a significant blow.

“It’s time to shut the doors,” says Grand Slam Bridge Centre owner Anne Weber.

“I’m not closing because no one wants to come in, since reopening we have a waiting list of people wanting to play, but I’m never going to get back to what it was unless I spend years teaching new beginners.”

From humble beginnings in the lounge room of Ms Weber’s Griffith some 31 years ago, the club has grown to a thriving body, at one time boasting a membership of 500 and attracting many a famous face.

“Sir John Overall, the commissioner of the National Capital Development Commission [NCDC] played here,” says Ms Weber.

“Former ACT Chief Minister Rosemary Follett is a member and so is Bruce Chapman, the architect of the HECS system.

“And Hazel Hawke opened the club in 1989 and played a few games here, too.”

But even a club with a proud history was unable to prevent itself from suffering the cruel fate that has struck at the heart of many social clubs in 2020.

At the height of the pandemic, more than 300 bridge clubs with over 37,000 members across the country closed for up to four weeks.

And while members have since returned, it has come with new challenges including playing behind perspex screens.

“People would prefer not to play behind the perspex screens because they tend to block out talking to your partner, but they understand,” says Ms Weber.

“People have been really scared to come and play in an environment where you are close to people, that’s why we shut down in March and didn’t open till July.

“The majority of our members are over 70 and covid has really scared them. There’s going to be a lot of nervousness around until there’s a vaccine and it is effective.”

In an ironic twist, Grand Slam enjoyed a roaring trade leading into lockdown.

“We nearly did our record month in February this year before covid hit,” says Ms Weber.

“On the Friday day sessions, we could get up to 130 people in here playing bridge, enjoying each other’s company, drinking coffee and eating cake.

Ms Weber predicts a third of her patronage dropped off as a result of covid.

And while the club has transitioned to online bridge, a move she describes as “encouraging”, for many players face-to-face bridge was a way to connect with others and escape for a couple of hours each day.

“The thing about bridge is it’s really good for the mind, it keeps it active, you are always learning and it’s so friendly, it draws people from all walks of life.

“So many friendships have been made here and that’s the biggest thing they are going to miss is the friends.”

There are many things Ms Weber will have good reason to miss, such as the memories of her own family who were keen bridge players.

“I used to play bridge at home with my parents, they have since passed on, my parents taught me how to play when I was 12-years-old,” Ms Weber says.

“My father was an extremely good player and we both played a lot of competition bridge when I was quite young.

“Dad was a fearsome opponent and he used to play here with many of my members, he would give them lessons at the table, whether they wanted them or not… but they were quite fond of him.”

Ms Weber, a former ACT representative bridge player, says closing Grand Slam’s doors will signal the end of an era.

“It’s very sad,” she says.

“There are many reasons why I’m closing, covid is a part of it, people will continue to play online and face to face, but to build it back to where it was in February and all the years I’ve had it, you’d have to start from the beginning and I’m not prepared to do that.”

Grand Slam Bridge Centre will close in March.

“Unless a buyer is interested,” adds Ms Weber. “It’s still a very viable business.”

Anyone wanting to learn bridge online should email

gslam@westnet.com.au