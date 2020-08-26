Bus layover threatens parkland in Turner, says residents

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a bid to stop the city west bus layover from being relocated and built on a green space in Turner, more than 380 Canberrans have signed an online petition, which will be presented in the ACT Legislative Assembly tomorrow (August 27).

Residents who have signed the petition want to alert the assembly of the inadequate community consultation on the current proposal to relocate the city west bus layover on Marcus Clarke Street to the corner of Barry Drive and Watson Street in Turner.

The proposal will also see 25 buses and staff facilities replace a temporary gravel carpark and extend into green space to the west and north in, what the petition calls the “Turner Parklands”, further up Watson Street.

The petition, led by Turner resident Sara Edson, is concerned about the loss of parklands and visual amenity, traffic management and safety and the noise and fumes.



“Protecting Canberra’s green spaces and ensuring there is adequate community consultation is integral to good urban planning,” Sara says.

“Residents, businesses and workers, a childcare centre, seniors’ centre, commuters, ANU North Oval, bike skills track, churches, and pedestrians and cyclists using the popular shared pathways would be impacted, and amenity lost once construction commenced,” according to the petition, which is addressed to the speaker and members of the Legislative Assembly.

“Canberra is one of the world’s most liveable cities. This urban open space connects to other green corridors in the inner north and should remain protected. The Griffins’ vision was for a garden city, defined by sustainability and democracy.

“Your petitioners, therefore, request the Assembly to request a community consultation process that reviews the loss of parklands and visual amenity, traffic management and safety, noise and fumes associated with the proposed bus layover in Turner Parklands.”

The petition closes at midnight tonight and will be presented in the ACT Legislative Assembly tomorrow.