Buses back during light rail track work

THERE will be grinding and welding work along sections of the light rail track for two weeks from Monday (January 20).

Transport Canberra says passengers won’t be affected for the first week, with works scheduled to commence nightly following the last evening service. However, during the second week over five consecutive evenings from Australia Day (January 26), buses will replace evening light rail services between Dickson and Gungahlin.

During this period, work will start at 8pm along sections of the light rail track on Flemington Road – near Exhibition Park – and also between Manning Clark Crescent and Kate Crace Street, Gungahlin.

Bus services will operate to the 15-minute light rail frequency.

All northbound light rail services leaving the Civic at Alinga Street after the 7.30pm will terminate at Dickson Interchange. Passengers continuing their journey from Dickson will be required to catch a bus.

All southbound light rail services leaving Gungahlin Place after the 7.45 pm service will be replaced by buses, terminating at Dickson Interchange. Passengers continuing their journey from Dickson will be required to catch light rail.

Transport Canberra says some construction noise is expected. Canberra Metro has strategies in place to minimise impacts where possible. The number of machines operating at the same time will be limited and equipment will be turned off when not in use.