Buses back during light rail track work

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Tram services will be interrupted by track maintenance.

THERE will be grinding and welding work along sections of the light rail track for two weeks from Monday (January 20). 

Transport Canberra says passengers won’t be affected for the first week, with works scheduled to commence nightly following the last evening service. However, during the second week over five consecutive evenings from Australia Day (January 26), buses will replace evening light rail services between Dickson and Gungahlin.

During this period, work will start at 8pm along sections of the light rail track on Flemington Road – near Exhibition Park – and also between Manning Clark Crescent and Kate Crace Street, Gungahlin.

Bus services will operate to the 15-minute light rail frequency.

All northbound light rail services leaving the Civic at Alinga Street after the 7.30pm will terminate at Dickson Interchange. Passengers continuing their journey from Dickson will be required to catch a bus.

All southbound light rail services leaving Gungahlin Place after the 7.45 pm service will be replaced by buses, terminating at Dickson Interchange. Passengers continuing their journey from Dickson will be required to catch light rail.

Transport Canberra says some construction noise is expected. Canberra Metro has strategies in place to minimise impacts where possible. The number of machines operating at the same time will be limited and equipment will be turned off when not in use.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLe Couteur slams minister for bus-lane reduction
Next articleFlash storm brings calls for help
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply