Canberra baseballers stopped from travelling to Sydney

CANBERRA Cavalry will have its scheduled Australian Baseball League series with Sydney Blue Sox flipped around following the fallout from the growing NSW coronavirus cluster.

The three-game series was originally set down for Sydney over December 28, 29 and 31.

Just two games against Melbourne Aces into a delayed start to the season, the Cavalry appears in line to now host its rivals at Narrabundah Ballpark from January 7 to 10.

That date was initially reserved for a series away to Perth Heat.

But some Canberra players are unable to enter Western Australia as residents living in New South Wales or have close contacts of a person from the state.

The ABL have stated that entire series between the two clubs could be rescheduled at a later date depending on the pandemic this summer.