No new coronavirus cases, 40 people recovered

CANBERRA has recorded its first 24 hours of no new coronavirus cases, leaving the total at 96.

It has also recorded 40 more virus recoveries, however, seven people remain in hospital with the virus.

Acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston says the recent reduction in confirmed cases is welcomed but she warns Canberrans to not be complacent, especially in the lead up to the Easter long weekend.

“Canberrans have been doing a fantastic job complying with the rules on physical distancing and staying at home, and that is definitely helping us to flatten the curve,” Dr Johnston says.

“However, this disease is still spreading throughout Australia. There will be more cases of COVID-19 in the ACT and we are now even more actively looking for undetected cases.”

ACT Health says it has been looking for undetected cases in the healthcare and aged-care sectors, as well as in other high-risk environments, for a number of weeks already. That surveillance has now been expanded with random testing of some people who have symptoms but otherwise don’t meet the testing criteria. A sample of people who would otherwise be turned away at designated testing clinics will now be tested.

There have been 5329 negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT to date.