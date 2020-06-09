Canberra Theatre coming to lounge rooms

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH the Canberra Theatre stage transformed into a working TV studio, ACT Arts Minister, Gordon Ramsay, this morning (June 9) launched a new venture — “CTC@Home”.

“We’re setting up an exclusive streaming service for Canberrans to support our local artists during this difficult and uncertain time,” Minister Ramsay said, explaining that government had chipped in more than $10,000 to help the Canberra Theatre Centre survive a difficult time for the arts and entertainment industry.

Taking the mic to welcome guests back to the nearly empty theatre and explain the detail was Alex Budd, the newish director of the centre, who said Canberrans could look forward to eight weeks of special programming with performances from over 25 local professional artists.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 15 the digital season of free, streamed performances would include family entertainment, literary readings, music and drama. A mix of live interactive shows and pre-recorded performances, the program would provide something for everyone and programs would also be available any time after their premiere.

First up on Monday, June 15, with “Kids in the House”, a song and dance program featuring local children’s show, “The Joe Boogie Show”. That, Budd explained, was an interactive show during which, as he reluctantly reflected, kids could throw oranges from the comfort of their own home.

Next on the same night, prize-winning Irish actor Christopher Samuel Carroll will give a live reading of the first chapter of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”.

Wednesday, June 17 features a performance of soothing folk, pop and blues by Canberra musician Kim Yang, followed up by “Roll for Intelligence” with Joel Barcham, a performative role-playing game featuring live musical accompaniment.

Fridays’ “Happy Hour” begins with local DJ Jemist spinning some discs, followed by a reading of the play “The Camel”, by Dylan Van Den Berg.

Last but not least will be “The World From Here with Chris Endrey”, the first of an eight-episode variety show in which Canberra identity Endrey will journey through Canberra’s artworks, athletes, neighbours, intellectuals, musicians and audience.

Endrey, who was on hand with songstress Cathy Diver to entertain the socially-distanced guests this morning, told those present that when asked to prepare the series he’d gone “from despair to delight to almost panic”.

That’s because he would normally have about six months to prepare such a series, but now his deadline was immediate.

CTC@Home, June 15-August 15, accessible at facebook.com/canberratheatrecentre