Car festival drives road closures, expect delays

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROAD closures and changed traffic arrangements will be in place for this week’s Summernats car festival at EPIC between January 2-5.

Tomorrow’s City Cruise will have rolling road closures between 11.45 am and 1 pm on Thursday, January 2 along intersections of the Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue from Flemington Road to the intersection of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue.

The government says traffic management will be in place around the rolling closures, which will apply to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Delays are expected and road users should seek an alternate route where possible.

The annual parade, the City Cruise, features hundreds of street machines and muscle cars and is watched along Northbourne Avenue by up to 20,000 spectators. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Summernats featuring 2000 street machine entrants.

Lonsdale Street, Braddon, will also be closed to general traffic between Cooyong Street and Girrahween Street, for three hours from 10pm, Friday (January 3), but will remain open for pedestrians and local residents.

The road may be closed earlier if police deem it necessary for the safety of the public.

Other street closures
 
Flemington Road will be closed between the Federal Highway and Randwick Road on:
◦ Thursday, January 2, 7am-midnight
◦ Friday, January 3, 7am to 1am
◦ Saturday, January 4, 7am to 1am
◦ Sunday, January 5, 7am to midnight.

Stirling Avenue will be closed between Knox Street and the Federal Highway between 10 am Thursday and 12 pm.

Elouera Street will be closed between Torrens Street and Mort Street, 10pm to 1am, on Friday and Saturday.

These closures apply to all regular traffic. Traffic marshals will be in place at the northbound intersection of the Federal Highway and Flemington Road for the City Cruise due to light rail having priority signals at this intersection. Delays are expected.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Witness J’ scoop leads the year’s top stories
Next articleCivic celebrates and 16 find themselves in custody
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply