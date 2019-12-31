Car festival drives road closures, expect delays

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROAD closures and changed traffic arrangements will be in place for this week’s Summernats car festival at EPIC between January 2-5.

Tomorrow’s City Cruise will have rolling road closures between 11.45 am and 1 pm on Thursday, January 2 along intersections of the Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue from Flemington Road to the intersection of London Circuit and Northbourne Avenue.

The government says traffic management will be in place around the rolling closures, which will apply to all traffic including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Delays are expected and road users should seek an alternate route where possible.

The annual parade, the City Cruise, features hundreds of street machines and muscle cars and is watched along Northbourne Avenue by up to 20,000 spectators. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Summernats featuring 2000 street machine entrants.

Lonsdale Street, Braddon, will also be closed to general traffic between Cooyong Street and Girrahween Street, for three hours from 10pm, Friday (January 3), but will remain open for pedestrians and local residents.

The road may be closed earlier if police deem it necessary for the safety of the public.

Other street closures



Flemington Road will be closed between the Federal Highway and Randwick Road on:

◦ Thursday, January 2, 7am-midnight

◦ Friday, January 3, 7am to 1am

◦ Saturday, January 4, 7am to 1am

◦ Sunday, January 5, 7am to midnight.

Stirling Avenue will be closed between Knox Street and the Federal Highway between 10 am Thursday and 12 pm.

Elouera Street will be closed between Torrens Street and Mort Street, 10pm to 1am, on Friday and Saturday.

These closures apply to all regular traffic. Traffic marshals will be in place at the northbound intersection of the Federal Highway and Flemington Road for the City Cruise due to light rail having priority signals at this intersection. Delays are expected.