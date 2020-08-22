Cars stolen as drivers leave them defrosting

POLICE are charging a 37-year-old man with burglary and multiple driving offences following his arrest in Amaroo last night (August 21).

They allege that at about 3pm, August 4, a house in Bonner was broken into and a black bag was stolen. A man was seen leaving the property in a black BMW SUV that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen while defrosting unattended from a driveway on August 1.

However, they say the registration plates on the BMW matched those stolen from a Toyota Corolla in Mawson on August 2.

On August 8, CCTV footage allegedly showed the man driving a blue Honda Civic that had been reported stolen while defrosting from Franklin earlier that morning.

The man will face charges including:

  • Burglary
  • Using a plate or label calculated to deceive
  • Two counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent
  • Two counts of driving while disqualified

 

