One person is dead and three others seriously injured following a two-car collision this morning (April 4) in Cook.

It was the ACT’s first road fatality for the year.

Police say that at about 11.30am two vehicles collided head-on on Coulter Drive between William Hovell Drive and Springvale Drive at about 11.30am.

Anyone with information or dash-cam from around the time of the incident is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.