Gentleman uses call in powers to approve contentious project

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman

THE ACT government has used call in powers to approve the contentious social housing project in Dickson. 

Planning Minister announced the approval of Common Ground Dickson today (August 7), following years of community contention around plans for Section 72 in Dickson.

When asked at a press conference if Mr Gentleman used call in powers due to uncertainty that the assessment project could be delayed, whether there were threats that the approval could be changed in court, or referred to a legislative assembly, Mr Gentleman answered, saying he was concerned about “all of the above”.

“I’ve made that important decision [to use call in powers] taking all of that into account,” he said.

Common Ground Dickson will see 40 social and affordable homes with a mix of one, two and three bedroom units available to provide long-term housing for people facing chronic homelessness, focusing on supporting women and children, families and single parents, and older women, according to an ACT government announcement today, which failed to include development costs and construction times.

“CityNews” contacted the ACT government for details on the cost of the development and construction times.

An ACT government spokesperson responded, saying the tender is currently under assessment but they are hoping to make an announcement soon.

It’s anticipated that construction will commence in October or November and will be complete late next year.

Planning Minister Mick Gentleman said the construction was approved on strict approval to ensure trees and heritage are protected, public facilities and green spaces are improved, and the Dickson precinct map is complied with.

Common Ground Canberra chair Stephen Bartos.

Common Ground chairman Stephen Bartos said moving ahead quickly with a second Common Ground housing development is welcome.

“Common Ground, alongside other housing programs, helps solve homelessness in the ACT. It provides high quality, safe, permanent and supported accommodation for people with complex needs, in a development that includes a variety of other low income tenants to create a vibrant community,” he said.

“Australia’s economic downturn means public housing will become more important than ever. Common Ground Dickson will be flexible, with apartments from singles through to families, to help deal with emerging housing needs as they arise.”

‘Outraged’ Greens slam Gentleman for overriding application

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMovie review / ‘Deerskin’ (MA)
Next articleMovie review / ‘Black Water: Abyss’ (MA) **
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply