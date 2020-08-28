Community-owned solar farm will power 250 homes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONSTRUCTION started today (August 28) on a community-owned solar farm that will power about 250 homes in the ACT.

Being built at Majura Valley, the Solarshare solar farm will be co-owned by about 500 local community members.

Sustainability Minister Shane Rattenbury says w ith a lower minimum spend overall, community initiatives like this are a terrific alternative for people when the upfront cost of rooftop solar is too high.

“The Solarshare farm offers further benefits to the Canberra community, with Solarshare Canberra collaborating with and providing internships to students from the University of Canberra, CIT and both the Fenner School of Environment and Society and Engineering Research School at the ANU,” Mr Rattenbury says.

The new solar farm is supported by a 20 year feed-in tariff granted by the ACT government.