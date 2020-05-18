Community services to reach across the border

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BELCONNEN Community Service (BCS) has changed its name to Capital Region Community Services (CRCS) and plans to extend its reach into regional NSW.

CEO of CRCS, Mandy Green said the name change reflects the organisation’s plan to extend its services across the border, and that the current suite of services it provides in Canberra will be unaffected.

In 2019, BCS consulted with key stakeholders in Canberra and the wider region to draft its 2020-2030 strategic plan and as a result, changed its company entity to a “Company Limited by Guarantee” so it could include regional NSW communities.

“Our commitment to Belconnen and to Canberra remains steadfast. That has and will not change. Our doors are always open to everyone and we are very excited to grow our CRCS family,” Ms Green said.

“We have a very simple yet clear set of goals for the next 10 years; we envision a society empowered by inclusive and connected communities and we hope that by regularly seeking feedback from our communities and improving our services, we would be in a position to facilitate those connections across the capital region.”

Chairman of the board of CRCS, Christopher Ermacora said that CRCS would extend its reach in a manner that is more inclusive, with the same values.

“For over 40 years BCS has reached out to connect and enrich lives within the local community,” Mr Ermacora said.

“Throughout this time, this community has noticeably expanded and evolved. Through the outcomes of our strategic planning process we can now positively respond to these changes.”