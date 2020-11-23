Cops seize cars in high-speed race

By
CityNews
-
The two vehicles were traveling 60km/h over the speed limit on Canberra Avenue on Sunday (November 22).

TWO drivers had their cars seized by police early Sunday (November 22) morning after they were caught racing at high speeds on Canberra Avenue. 

At about 12.05am, a black Mitsubishi Evolution and white Nissan Skyline were travelling side-by-side, racing at speeds that police believe was about 140km/h in an 80km/h zone. 

The vehicles were stopped by police on Hindmarsh Drive, Symondson, and seized, and investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

These drivers were two of 92 speeding motorists detected over the weekend, according to ACT police preliminary figures.

Police also caught seven people driving unregistered, three driving uninsured, two for disobeying a stop sign, one for not displaying P plates, and one for driving while using a mobile phone.

Officer in charge of road policing, Detective acting Inspector Ivan Naspe said police also conducted 677 roadside breath tests across the weekend, with seven returning a positive screening for alcohol.

“While seven positive readings from close to seven hundred tests may sound like a low number, it’s still seven too many,” Detective acting Inspector Naspe said.

“One of these drivers returned a blood alcohol reading of .114 – to be out on public roads driving in such a state is not only irresponsible, but also reprehensibly dangerous.”

