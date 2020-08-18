Cops suspicious of Hall showground fire

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are investigating a fire that they believe was deliberately lit at Hall showground this morning (August 18).

At about 7am, ACT Fire & Rescue attended the showground and extinguished the small structure fire.

Following analysis of the scene, police suspect the fire may have been deliberately lit.

ACT Policing is investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter and has called for anyone with dash-cam footage from Gladstone or Victoria Streets between 5am and 7am this morning to contact police on 131 444.

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in Hall between Monday evening and Tuesday morning to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.