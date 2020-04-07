CWA puts ‘virtual’ scones on the menu

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH no Royal Easter Show tea room to organise and bake for this year, the Country Women’s Association of NSW and the ACT have taken their fundraising efforts and baked treats online.

Supporters can buy a plate of “virtual scones”, a Devonshire Tea or a batch of cyber delicacies on the CWA of NSW’s online shop.

In return for the donation they will receive the CWA of NSW’s “famous” scone recipe.

While the CWA of NSW acknowledges that a virtual scone isn’t the same as visiting their tea room and enjoying the treats in person, they must continue to fundraise.

“We are helping communities and individuals still feeling the impact of drought, those left reeling after the bushfires and now the whole of NSW and the ACT are facing the enormous challenges associated with COVID-19,” says Stephanie.

The CWA of NSW has run the tea room at the Royal Easter Show for more than 70 years, raising on average in recent years $150,000 from the sale of about 50,000 scones, tea, coffee and products made by members.

The CWA Branch presidents (from Canberra, Canberra Evening, Gungahlin and Belconnen) say the show’s cancellation was an enormous disappointment and not only from a fundraising perspective.

“The Easter Show tea room is a big part of our heritage and this year would have been our 73rd year in running it,” says CWA of NSW president Stephanie Stanhope.

“Obviously it’s also a big disappointment for show-goers, too, and the organisers who work so hard to stage the event each year.”

“2020 is going to be enormously difficult for everyone, but with the ongoing generosity of our community, and with the small purchase of a ‘virtual’ CWA scone, we can ensure the CWA of NSW grant schemes and assistance programs continue to deliver where they’re most needed across our local areas.”

A plate of “virtual scones” is $5, a Devonshire Tea is $10, a dozen plain ‘virtual scones’ is $20 and a whole batch of cyber delicacies is $50. To purchase a ‘virtual’ sweet treat and scone recipe, visit the CWA shop.