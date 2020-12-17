Dinosaur graffiti culprit defaces property across Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DINOSAUR graffiti has been popping up in suburbs across the ACT and police aren’t happy.

They’re searching for the culprits and warn that if they don’t come forward, police will be knocking at their door.

The graffiti consists of images of a dinosaur, often accompanied by a heart and messages, while there is also a “Karm” tag which is with or nearby the graffiti on most occasions, they say.

Its been found in suburbs including Dickson, Lyneham, north Lyneham, Kaleen, Lawson, Bruce, Fyshwick and Civic and has been found on traffic signs, bus stops, fences, overpasses, traffic light boxes, electricity boxes, building, shops, sporting sheds and paths.

Sergeant Elizabeth Swain said this damage to property is unacceptable and illegal.

“While those responsible might think the imagery is harmless and potentially even heart-warming, these incidents still amount to property damage, which is a criminal offence,” she said.

“The cost of the damage caused is mounting, and the offender continues to be active around Canberra with additional images popping up.

“I would encourage those responsible for these incidents to make themselves known to police before they get a knock at their door.”

Police are investigating these incidents, and are urging anyone with information who can identify the offender to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6691874.