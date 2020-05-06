Do you know the kiss-and-cuddle assault suspect?

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN the early hours of successive Sunday mornings, multiple victims have have reported being approached by a man in Braddon asking for hugs and/or a kiss before he assaulted them or committed an act of indecency.

The alleged offences occurred between February 9 and March 1. The offender is described as 25-30 years old, dark skinned with a solid build. He is about 178cm (5’10”) tall, with scruffy, dark hair.

Police have released two face-fit images of the man. The face-fit images have been supplied by two victims.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.