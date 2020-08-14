Don’t invite Sydney friends to Canberra, says ACT Health

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is encouraging Canberrans to not invite friends from greater Sydney or Newcastle to the ACT. 

“While hosting interstate visitors and showing them around our city is normally something Canberrans can be proud of, now is not the time in the current climate,” ACT Health said this afternoon, in the lead up to the weekend.

ACT Health is also reminding Canberrans to avoid travelling to greater Sydney and Newcastle unless for absolutely essential reasons, and to keep up to date with all the latest affected areas in NSW.

The warnings from ACT Health come after the Canberra region maintains its covid-free status.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 63,518.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMovie review / ‘Made in Italy’ (M)
Next articleBeen to Huskisson? You might need to quarantine
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply