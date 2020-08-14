Don’t invite Sydney friends to Canberra, says ACT Health

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is encouraging Canberrans to not invite friends from greater Sydney or Newcastle to the ACT.

“While hosting interstate visitors and showing them around our city is normally something Canberrans can be proud of, now is not the time in the current climate,” ACT Health said this afternoon, in the lead up to the weekend.

ACT Health is also reminding Canberrans to avoid travelling to greater Sydney and Newcastle unless for absolutely essential reasons, and to keep up to date with all the latest affected areas in NSW.

The warnings from ACT Health come after the Canberra region maintains its covid-free status.

The number of negative tests in the ACT is now 63,518.