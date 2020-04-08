Drive-by shooting: Cops closing in on a white BMW

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE interest in a white 2009 BMW 135i suggests investigators are closing in on the perpetrators of a drive-by shooting at a Melba house last week.

On Friday (April 3) at about 10.15pm police responded to reports of shots being fired from a car on Conley Drive.

Today police say they would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw or captured footage of a white 2009 BMW 135i around the time of the incident.

Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.