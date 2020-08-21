Early pregnancy unit will be added to hospital expansion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN early pregnancy unit will be added to the $50 million expansion to the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children following an inquiry into the project.

As part of the unit, women with complications relating to early pregnancy, including early pregnancy loss, will be able to access care.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said this change responds to recommendations of the recently issued report following the inquiry into Maternity Services in the ACT.

“The report made a number of recommendations relating to perinatal loss, including the need for health services to provide appropriate accommodation to women and their families who experience early pregnancy loss,” she said.

The Centenary Hospital for Women and Children expansion also includes a refurbished Paediatric High Care Ward, a new Adolescent Mental Health Unit, expanded Maternity Unit, a new Gynaecology Procedure Suite and a new Clinical Administration Building.