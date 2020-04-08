Easter ‘like no other’, says police chief

CityNews
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“THIS will be an Easter like no other,” says ACT police officer Ray Johnson.

ACT chief police officer Ray Johnson.

Speaking at the daily COVID-19 briefing, the chief warned that this not the time to travel, reminding drivers that there were stricter rules in NSW and it wasn’t worth risking fines.

ACT police patrols would be advising drivers before they crossed the NSW border but after that, Johnson said: “You are on your own”.

He also urged people not to go camping in remote areas of the ACT suggesting “pitching a tent in the backyard” would be the best advice for campers.

Anyone caught camping in public areas would be moved on.

He said that, to date, ACT police had not issued any social distancing fines.

He reminded the community that double demerits applied over Easter and that police had noticed with fewer cars on the road there was an increase in speeding.

 

