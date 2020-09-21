Emergency services warn of possible flash flooding

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) is warning of afternoon (September 21) thunderstorms in the ACT that could lead to flash flooding.

Storms will also likely bring strong winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall, ACTSES says.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers will come in the late afternoon and evening, and a thunderstorm, likely in the late afternoon or evening, which they say will “potentially” be severe.

The emergency service is encouraging the community to secure or remove loose items that could blow around in strong winds, move cars undercover and avoid parking under trees.

If you need assistance during a storm, call the ACTSES on 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies always call Triple Zero (000).