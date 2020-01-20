NewsArchiveWeather ESA map tracks storm’s trail of damage By CityNews - January 20, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The ESA’s storm-damage map. EMERGENCY Services was inundated by hundreds of calls for help this afternoon after a severe thunder storm swept across Canberra. ESA have released a map showing the locations where its help is needed. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)