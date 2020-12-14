Festive music rules the weekend

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MUSIC photographer Peter Hislop had his time cut out for him this weekend as he hotfooted it from one musical event to another on Saturday (December 12).

As if it weren’t enough to have the 76th “Carols by Candlelight” on Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park (livestreamed on ABC Canberra’s Facebook page), there was also a mini-music festival jointly staged by Luminescence and the Canberra International Music Festival in Wesley Church and Verity Lane in Civic called “A Luminous Christmas”.

Santa and his small helpers we are on hand to please the crowd at Commonwealth Park, with Craig Johnson from the Royal Military College Band and Olivia Swift from Woden Valley Youth Choir sharing the baton and ABC broadcaster Lish Fejer jointly hosting with “Citynews” music writer, Ian McLean.

Hislop’s pictures give a taste of the weekend’s musical events.