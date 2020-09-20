News Firefighters battle blaze in Fraser By CityNews - September 20, 2020 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp FIRE services have been called to a house fire in Fraser. The street is closed to the public while firefighters battle the blaze in Moroney Street. Emergency Services advise the community to avoid the area. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)