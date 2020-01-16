Flash storm brings calls for help

Share Canberra's trusted news:

The ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) says it has received 45 calls for help following storm activity currently impacting the ACT.

It expects the number of calls to increase throughout the evening.

A majority of call outs have been for support with water in roof cavities, skylight and roof damage and localised flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a cell-based weather warning and road weather alert for Canberra.

Anyone needing assistance with damage from storms or floods call 132500. In a life-threatening emergency call 000.